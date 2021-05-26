Metro & Crime

Osun presents over N500m bond certificate to retirees, promises more

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun state government Wednesday presented a sum N507,295,065.50 to another sets of 90 retirees in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr. Kayode Afolabi, presented the bond certificates to the beneficiaries under the Contributory Pension Scheme Programme of the state government.
No fewer than 51 retired primary school teachers were given the sum N350,284,075.44, while another 39 retired local government staff got a total sum of N157,295,770.06.
Addressing the beneficiaries, Afolabi eulogized governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, for his commitment to the welfare of pensioners and workers in the state.

