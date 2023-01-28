Osun: Protest in Osogbo over judgement

Members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in their numbers, trooped to the streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital expressing displeasure over the judgement of the OsunElection Petition Tribunal. The protesters, who marched from Jaleyemi area of Osogbo gathered at the popular Olaiya junction at about 4pm on Friday.

No fewer than three PDP branded van vehicles were sighted amongst other vehicles, including motorcycles as the junction became crowded. The demonstrators mounted blockades at the roundabout hindering free movement of vehicles. However, it was a peaceful demonstration as residents calmly continued the day’s activities. The aggrieved PDP members accused the Election Tribunal of injustice and unfairness for pronouncing Oyetola as the winner of the Governorship election, insisting that Adeleke will remain in office.

