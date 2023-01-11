News

Osun REC: Accredited voters must tally with votes cast

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mutiu Agboke has said for credible election results the number of accredited voters must tally with the vote cast. He said since Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) remains the only constitutionally recognised electronic device for accreditation in any election, no contrary results must be declared apart from the figure therein. Agboke also said saboteurs have the tendency to compromise the usage of BVAS, insisting that they could make it work contrary to the purpose for which the devices were deployed in the election.

Speaking on Radio Show ‘Frank Talk’ on Rave FM on Tuesday, the REC, however, stressed that there are regulations guiding the usage of the machine in any election which he said, must not be compromised for any reason. Agboke said Section (47), Sub-section (2) of the Electoral Act was clear enough as regards the deployment and usage of the BVAS machine to verify, accredit and authenticate voters and guarantee the sanctity of the election. He said:”BVAS is to accredit you, to authenticate you and is to show that you are the owner of your card by a person that wants to vote.

That is the number one function “The second function is to take the image and the snapshot of the image on the report sheet. You don’t input figures into the BVAS, it is the image that will be transmitted into the election results portal for public viewing.”

 

Our Reporters

