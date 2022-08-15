Osun records first suspected case of monkey pox

Osun State on Monday recorded first suspected cases of Monkey pox.

The first suspected case was discovered in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government of the state.

However, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, another suspected case was also recorded.

It was learnt that a 14-year-old boy with a symptom of the disease was brought to the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, around 12pm on Monday.

The boy’s body was observed to be full of rashes and sores.

He was admitted to the first office by the left at the trauma section of the hospital where medical experts attended to him.

The medical experts were kitted in disease preventive personal protective equipment while attending to the patient.

Personnel from the Disease Surveillance Notification Unit were part of the team.

