Health

Osun records first suspected case of monkey pox

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State on Monday recorded first suspected cases of Monkey pox.

The first suspected case was discovered in Iperindo, Atakumosa East Local Government of the state.

However, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, another suspected case was also recorded.

It was learnt that a 14-year-old boy with a symptom of the disease was brought to the General Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, around 12pm on Monday.

The boy’s body was observed to be full of rashes and sores.

He was admitted to the first office by the left at the trauma section of the hospital where medical experts attended to him.

The medical experts were kitted in disease preventive personal protective equipment while attending to the patient.

Personnel from the Disease Surveillance Notification Unit were part of the team.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Carrots help prevent kidney, gall bladder stones (2)

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

Carrot, daucus carota, is a well-known household vegetable. Carrot is native to Eurasia and northern Africa. It belongs to the umbelliferae family of plants, and grows up to 80cm high, with tiny leaves. You want a youthful and healthy skin? You want your skin to take on a youthful glow and radiate beauty and health? […]
Health

LUTH violating agreement on fees abolished for resident doctors – NARD

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the management of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to scuttle the peace the health sector is currently enjoying with the re-introduction of fees hitherto abolished for resident doctors. NARD, has accused LUTH led by Prof. Chris Bode, its […]
Health

Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scientists warned on Wednesday of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggested COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. A study by researchers at University College London (UCL)described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica