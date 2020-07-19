Metro & Crime

Osun records four new COVID-19 cases

Osun State has recorded four new cases of coronavirus and discharged 11 other patients, following their recovery.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed this in a statement titled: ‘COVID-19 Update: Osun records 4 new cases, discharges 11,’ made available to newsmen on Sunday in Oshogbo.
According to him, the discharged patients were treated at the state’s Treatment and Isolation Centres.
Appealing to residents to always observe all precautionary measures laid down by the state against the spread of the virus, Isamotu said the new cases were contacts of previous cases.
He said: “With the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state, as at July 19 stand at 339 with 175 active cases.
“The state has successfully treated and discharged 156 patients, while eight deaths have so far been recorded.”

