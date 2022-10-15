Osun records highest number of out-of-school children in South West

S’west – NBS, UNICEF

Osun State has the highest number of out of school children in South West, while Ekiti State recorded the highest percentage of child marriage in the region, the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS-6), a National Bureau of Statistics data supported by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed. Explaining the survey, UNICEF Social Policy Specialist, Muhammad Okorie, said 14.88 percent male children in Osun and 11.5 percent female, making 13 percent average rate, were out of school in the state.

Okorie said that Ekit has the highest rate of early child marriage in Southwest with one out of 10 girls getting married before the age of 15. He said the data also ranked Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo high on infant mortality rate, adding that Ondo State degenerated to 35 percent child mortality rate within their 1st to 5th birthday. Reacting, UNICEF urged government at all levels to leverage on the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS-6) to catalyse national development in all facets, especially as they relate to women and children. UNICEF said there was urgent need for governments of Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo to begin to adopt all necessary strategies to strengthen their health systems towards reducing the high rate of infant and child mortality in the states.

The 2021 MICS ranked the three states high with cases of infant and child mortality, revealing that between three and four children out of 10, die within one month of delivery in Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo. These were disclosed yesterday at a two-day media dialogue organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State Directorate, in conjunction with UNICEF, tagged: “A 2 Day Media Dialogue On 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS-6) for Journalists

