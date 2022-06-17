Metro & Crime

Osun reinstates suspended teacher

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has reinstated Mr Akinyemi Philip, a teacher in Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo from the indefinite suspension he was placed some months ago.

According to his reinstatement letter, which was signed by the Tutor General West, Osun State Education District, Mr Olabmiji Alabi, the reinstatement took effect from June 1, 2022.

The letter enjoined Akinyemi to return to work with more zeal and dedication to duty and shun any act that is inimical to the laid down rules and regulations of the State’s Public Service.

It will be recalled that Philip was handed and an indefinite suspension letter on December 20, 2021 for gross misconduct.

 

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

11 burnt to death in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Eleven persons were on Monday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ayaragu axis of Afikpo/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving 18-seater bus with registration number MUS938XA. The Abia Line Network Company Ltd was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the incident occurred. It […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers finally release former ambassador, Felix Oboro

Posted on Author  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

*Family allegedly pays N11m ransom Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro, at the weekend regained his freedom after spending 23 days with kidnappers following an alleged payment of N11 million ransom by members of his family.   Ambassador Felix Oboro, 75, who was a one- time Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), a […]
Metro & Crime

Flood displaces 20,000 persons in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

At least 20,000 persons have been sacked by flood in three communities in Nasarawa State this year.     The Executive Secretary of the state’s Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), Zakari Alu Maga, disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday.   He said: “The affected communities include Ribi, Ara […]

