Osun reinstates suspended teacher

The Osun State Government has reinstated Mr Akinyemi Philip, a teacher in Masifa Community Grammar School, Ejigbo from the indefinite suspension he was placed some months ago.

According to his reinstatement letter, which was signed by the Tutor General West, Osun State Education District, Mr Olabmiji Alabi, the reinstatement took effect from June 1, 2022.

The letter enjoined Akinyemi to return to work with more zeal and dedication to duty and shun any act that is inimical to the laid down rules and regulations of the State’s Public Service.

It will be recalled that Philip was handed and an indefinite suspension letter on December 20, 2021 for gross misconduct.

