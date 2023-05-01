Osun Remains Home Of Progressives In Southwest – Oyetola

The former Governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, inaugurated an 11-man Committee with the mandate to stimulate, revamp, restructure and reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The setting-up of the Committee was conceptualised after a series of meetings held between Oyetola and all strata of the party, including the Igbimo Agba, the leadership of the party, critical stakeholders, and the youth, to chart a new course for the APC in the State.

Inaugurating the Committee in Osogbo, the former governor said Osun remains the home of the Progressives in the South West, hence the need for the APC members in the State to take necessary and decisive steps to reposition the party and make it stronger and more formidable.

He noted that statistics had in recent times, raised the party high in performance as reflected in the significant increment in the number of votes recorded by the party from various elections since 2018.

The newly inaugurated Committee which is chaired by the former Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole has the former Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Rasak Adeosun as its Secretary. Other members of the Committee are State APC Treasurer, Hon. Femi Kujembola; Prince Kunle Ayantoye; Hon. Mudasiru Toogun; Hon. Ipoola Binuyo; Hon. Emmanuel Folorunsho; Hon. Akintunde Adegboye; Hon. Bade Falade; Hon. Idowu Falade; Hon. Gbenga Oladehinde and Hon. Olasunkanmi Akinola.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference, according to Oyetola are: to review activities of the party in recent times; consider the aspect of party administration, i.e. structure, funding, discipline, and reconciliation; make recommendations for an ethical reward system in the State.

Others are: to create a blueprint for the future of the party in Osun State; propose templates for resolving existing or future grievances among party members and any other matter that can assist the growth and development of the party.

The Committee has eight weeks to submit its report.

Oyetola said the Committee has the liberty to co-opt any member of the party it deems essential to the task given to it.

Speaking further, the ex-governor averred that the consistent credible performance of the APC in past elections was a clear indication that the party remains the popular choice of the electorate and the party to beat anytime, any day in Osun.

“After the 2018 governorship election, the outcome of the 2019 General Elections showed significant improvement in the party’s fortunes in our State.

Speaking on behalf of members of the newly inaugurated Committee, Prof. Adewole pledged the Committee’s readiness to provide a credible pathway for reconciliation and rehabilitation of the party structure, administration, and activities in the State.

“We’re charged to ensure an inclusive party that offers every member a space to thrive and prosper. We shall create rooms for all, especially the youth, and build a great future for this dynamic party. We, the committee members, firmly believe the party will become more potent after this exercise”, he assured.

In their separate remarks, Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, the State Secretary to the party, Hon. Alao Kamoru Olabisi; APC State Youth Leader, Hon. Goke Akinwemimo among others urged members of the Committee to act to the letter by being fair to all.