Osun Remains Home Of Progressives In S’West, Says Oyetola

Former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday inaugurated an 11-man committee to stimulate, revamp, restructure and reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Inaugurating the committee in Osogbo, he said Osun remains the home of the Progressives in the South West, hence the need for the APC in the state to be repositioned.

The committee is chaired by former Health Minister Isaac Adewole, with former Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Rasak Adeosun as Secretary. The panel is to review the activities of the party in recent times, consider the aspect of party administration, i.e. structure, funding, discipline and reconciliation; make recommendations for an ethical reward system.

It is also to create a blueprint for the future of the party, propose templates for resolving existing or future grievances among party members and any other matter that can assist the growth and development of the party. The committee has eight weeks to submit its report.