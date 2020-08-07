Metro & Crime

Osun rescues 25 trafficked girls From Lebanon

Osun State government has rescued 25 trafficked girls, who are indigenes of the state, from Lebanon. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12, 2020. The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for the state, Mrs. Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, said the girls had been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon. She said: “The governor has taken note of the plight of some of our girls who are being dehumanised in Lebanon, and has graciously given his approval that the girls be repatriated.

“Governor Oyetola has also agreed to pay the air fare of the 25 girls back to Nigeria, while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower and reintegrate them back into the society upon their return. “Also, we will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the process of the repatriation, which would include isolating the girls and subjecting them to necessary tests upon their return as a precaution against infection.

