‘Osun residents fear policemen more than they fear armed robbers

The Nigeria Police Force is mandated to: Protect peoples’ lives and property; prevent, detect and investigate crime; and prosecute offenders. But in the recent times, the character of some of these officers in Osun State seems to toe a different path as residents whom they supposed to be protected have now become the tools of victimization and there’s why a majority of the people who spoke to New Telegraph in the ‘Land of Virtue’ surprisingly said that: “They fear policemen more than they fear armed robbers!”

They lamented the continued harassment, intimidation and killing of harmless citizens by the men in uniform, with a call on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman to save them from the officers and men of the Osun State Police Command. According to the respondents, in recent months the state has recorded no fewer than four deaths allegedly linked to police brutality and extra-judicial killings. Youths in Ife, recently demonstrated against the police over the killing of a man suspected to be an internet fraudster, Olufemi Oriyomi.

The protesters had alleged that Oriyomi was brutally murdered by the police while in their custody. The angry youths consequently took their protest to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to express their grievances. A friend to the late Oriyomi, who identified himself as ‘Bisi’, said that the police had unofficially asked him and his friends, including the deceased, to pay N1.5 million when they were arrested. He explained that in order to save themselves they brought the said amount but the police insisted that they must add to a token on top of the N1.5 million already produced which they refused too.

He added that their refusal prompted the police to allegedly put them inside water and passed electric current into it which, he said accidentally caused Oriyomi’s death. A day after the protest over Oriyomi’s death, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola issued a statement saying the deceased was arrested for alleged ritual killing. Also, on April 4, 2022 Mr Abiola Afolabi, a young businessman was allegedly shot dead in the middle of the night by the police, spurring protests before the intervention of Governor Gboyega Oyetola who sued for peace and assured the bereaved family of justice. But despite the governor’s intervention, the police refused to release the corpse of the deceased to the family for burial, spontaneously sparking off another round of protests in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The body of Abiola was finally released for burial on May 31, 2022 and, after the interment, some youths besieged the popular Olaiya Flyover to mourn the death of their loved one. However, in the attempt to disperse the mourners the police stormed the area and Mr Toba Adedeji, the Correspondent of The Nation Newspaper in Osogbo, was reportedly shot on the thigh by some trigger-happy policemen.

Apart from Afolabi and Toba Adedeji, a borehole operator, Kabiru Babai was also allegedly shot dead by a policeman at Ota-efun, Osogbo, on December 3, 2021. On July 27, 2021, Mr Saheed Olabomi, a relative of a prominent traditional ruler in the state, Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi, was also shot dead allegedly by a mobile policeman at Islahudeen Area, Oke-Onitea, Osogbo. A 24-year-old man, Olufemi Oriyomi, was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

Governor fumes

To his credit, the Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, condemned in strongest terms, the shooting of the Nation’s Adedeji. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said shooting at unarmed citizens was completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable, adding that the sad incident could have been avoided and called for the thorough investigation of the incident, with a view to ensuring that the culprits are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law of the land. “Shooting at journalists and unarmed citizens is completely unacceptable, irresponsible and condemnable. The police officers have no justification for this unfortunate and unlawful act. They could have employed other means rather than resorting to deadly force to disperse the group. “The frequency of these unfortunate and avoidable provocative incidents is a source of concern to us, as a government. I have, therefore, directed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the shooting incident and ensure that his officers who are involved in it are identified and punished in accordance with extant regulations and law. “We must ensure that this kind of sad and barbaric incident does not occur again in our state,” he said.

NUJ calls for redeployment of CP Olokode

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, demanded for the immediate redeployment of Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, over the shooting of its member by men of the state command. A statement by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu and Secretary, Comrade Bukola Elufadejin gave the apex echelon of the police a seven- day ultimatum to redeploy Olokode, on the grounds of gross indiscipline and unprofessional conduct of the men and officers of the command under his supervision. The statement further called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali, to take this urgent step in order to save the state from incessant unrest and crisis due to lackadaisical approach to sensitive issues of security by the leadership of the command

CSOs slam police

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition said CP Olokode has demonstrated incompetence in the management of security of lives and property of the people of the state, with total disregard to the fundamental human rights of the people. The Chairman of the OCSC, Comrade Waheed Lawal while speaking with the New Telegraph accused Olokode of inability to manage policemen under him, saying the police in Osun have not learnt from the #EndSARS protest. “After the last #EndSARS protest across Nigeria in which Osun State was actively involved, police brutality, intimidation, harassment of innocent citizens and extrajudicial killing have continued unabated in Osun,” he said.

Residents react to police brutality

A resident, Idowu Alawode, lamented that they can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of the illegal invasion of their residences by the police men who always claim to be looking for internet fraudsters. Alawode, a resident of Kojoyo Street, in the Kobonigbogboe area of Osogbo, Osun State capital said many youths have fled the area because of incessant invasion of the area by armed policemen.

CP Olokode visits injured journalist

Few days later, after he had paid a consolation visit to the wounded journalist at his resident located at Owode Ede, Ede North Local Government Area of the state, CP Olokode while featuring on a private radio station (Fresh FM, Osogbo) said the injury sustained by Toba Adedeji was not a bullet wound, saying it was just a mere “metal scratch”. Olokode claimed that he had obtained a medical report from the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, which allegedly revealed that Adedeji had metal scratch, as against bullet wound reports. Corroborating the CP’s claims, Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola the following day after the wounded faulted CP Olokode’s claims at a press conference said the earlier reports that Toba Adedeji was shot was erroneous.

Injured journalist reacts

However, Adedeji has accused the police boss of attempting to twist facts of the incident. Adedeji stated this just as he claimed that some unknown faces have been trailing him since the incident happened, calling on the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to investigate the development and protect his life. Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Adedeji expressed his displeasure over a reported claim by Olokode that none of his men shot live bullets while dispersing protesters. “I want to state emphatically here that CP Olokode lied. He said when he came to pay me a visit at home that I told him that I was not shot, this is a lie and it is so unfortunate that it is coming from a senior police officer because we never had such discussion. I told him that I was shot at the scene by policemen led by DPO Oyegade of Dugbe Police Station. “In fact, Olokode was trying to change the narrative as he told me that the police and hoodlums had a shootout at the scene but I refuted the claim, saying there was no confrontation with the protesters that warranted shooting that day. He could not talk till he left my house that day,” he said. The journalist added: “The Commissioner of Police should tender a public apology for lying that I told him that I was not shot but sustained mere injury. He must retract the statement which is all lies against my personality. “Residents of Osun fear policemen more than they fear armed robbers.”

