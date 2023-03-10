Osun residents flay INEC’s extension of guber, assembly polls

Reactions yesterday continued to greet the postponement of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 11. Many were of the opinion that the postponement would furtherincrease thepainsand sufferings of Nigerians.

Speaking with our Correspondent in Osogbo, Osun State, one Victor Akinwale, said the postponement was unnecessary going by what Nigerians were and is still going through. Akinwale said despite the Supreme Court judgement which mandated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to accept old naira notes as a legal tender and make it available to commercial banks, the CBN has never deemed it necessary to give its position as to the ruling of the apex court. He said: “It is unfortunate that the Federal Government has chosen to violate the law of the land by fragrantly disobeying the judgement of the apex court. Akinwale, a father of three, said himself and his kids drank garri throughout Wednesday, just because of his inability to get money from his account, having been to the bank for almost three days.

Like this: Like Loading...