Metro & Crime

Osun: Residents, motorists lament as collapsed bridge cuts off communities

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Residents of Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State have expressed worry over the dangerous state of the Laaro Bridge in the town.

New Telegraph reports that Ilobu is the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government.

They lamented that the bridge has become a death trap and impassable, cutting off many communities in the area from the town.

President of Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, Tuesday said the collapsed bridge constituted a danger to the people of the town and appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the facility.

Speaking on the activities marking this year’s Ilobu Day celebration, Salako said the bridge which connects Konda and Atoyebi communities has made it difficult for farmers to bring farm produce to Ilobu town.

He said the collapsed bridge affected three secondary schools and the General Hospital in the area, thereby making it difficult for students to attend schools and also preventing residents from accessing healthcare at the hospital.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FG evacuates 384 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Some Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday returned to Nigeria after a harrowing experience in Dubai and other Middle East nations. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed that 384 Nigerians returned to the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the UAE. The returnees were part of the 802 Nigerians […]
Metro & Crime

Poor maintenance culture killing Nigerians on highways – MHWUN

Posted on Author Reporter

…seeks increased investment in rail system Regina Otokpa, Abuja Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has said the deplorable state and poor maintenance of Nigerian roads were leading to too many preventable deaths caused by accidents. Chairman of MHWUN, Joy Biobelemoye, lamented that one such death was the Union’s General Secretary, Dr Silas […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Fire guts 7 vehicles on Otedola Bridge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tragedy struck in the early hours of Saturday, when fire gutted seven vehicles on Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. It could not be confirmed if there were casualties, but the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident. According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire has been doused by a rescue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica