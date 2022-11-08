Osun: Residents, motorists lament as collapsed bridge cuts off communities

Residents of Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State have expressed worry over the dangerous state of the Laaro Bridge in the town.

New Telegraph reports that Ilobu is the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government.

They lamented that the bridge has become a death trap and impassable, cutting off many communities in the area from the town.

President of Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, Tuesday said the collapsed bridge constituted a danger to the people of the town and appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the facility.

Speaking on the activities marking this year’s Ilobu Day celebration, Salako said the bridge which connects Konda and Atoyebi communities has made it difficult for farmers to bring farm produce to Ilobu town.

He said the collapsed bridge affected three secondary schools and the General Hospital in the area, thereby making it difficult for students to attend schools and also preventing residents from accessing healthcare at the hospital.

