Osun: Residents Protest Erratic Supply Of Electricity, Chase IBEDC Staff Out Of Office

Residents of Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu communities in the Ife North Local Government area of Osun State on Sunday took to the streets to protest what they termed “erratic supply of electricity” in their various communities.

The protesters, who staged the peaceful protest to register their grievances, said they were not happy with the long hours of darkness occasioned by poor electricity supply and outrageous bills by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The aggrieved residents who trooped out en masse took their protest to the undertaking office of IBEDC, at 7:am and forced the staff out with a stern warning not to report to the office until they find a lasting solution to the problem.

The protesters, who were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, which expressed their thoughts on the irregular supply of power to their areas, accused the management of the electricity firm of crippling their businesses and subjecting them to attacks by hoodlums, particularly at night.

Speaking to journalists, Acting Youth President, Babalola Taiwo, said that it is sad that the six communities have been subjected to long hours of darkness by the IBDEC.

Taiwo said: “We don’t know what we did to IBEDC. They subjected us to an epileptic power supply in our area. They don’t give us light in the day and at night when they give us,

“Because of this most of the artisans especially those who cannot afford to buy generators have moved out of the community, the impact on the economic situation is negative because of the electricity situation.

“Another unfortunate incident resurfaced three months ago, where just an hour supply was made in a week, and various meetings were held with the management without any result.

“The response didn’t go down well with us which forced us to chase the staff of IBEDC on duty out of the office and we warned them not to report to that office again until 8hrs electricity supply is made available in Ife North while we mandated every resident not to pay more than #1000 on the bill for the month of March even April 2023.

” The protest today is just a preamble if the electricity company remain adamant in attending to our plight”.

The leader of the youths used the medium to appeal to the governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke and the newly elected member of the state House of Assembly, Hon Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi to urgently come to their aid saying the entire communities in Ife North are completely in darkness.

The Senior Communication Officer of IBEDC, Osun Region, Mrs Kikelomo Owoeye, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.