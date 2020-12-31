News

Osun retirees laud Oyetola’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare

Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Osun State on Tuesday lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration for taking their welfare and wellbeing with utmost priority. The retirees in the state also showered encomiums on the governor for counting them worthy of benefiting from the rice component donated to the state by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID). About 4, 000 pensioners in the state received CACOVID 10kg bags of rice donated to the state to cushion adverse effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The state government on Thursday last week commenced distribution of CACOVID rice upon the receipt, as part of efforts to ensure onward distribution across the state. Some of the retirees, who addressed journalists during the distribution at the state government’s Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, applauded the distribution strategy adopted by the government to ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives.

A retiree, Mr. Alabi Rafiu, expressed profound appreciation to Oyetola for taking the general welfare of residents particularly pensioners as priority. Rafiu, who represented Local Governments and Primary Schools retirees, attributed the gesture to the love that the government had for the senior citizens, particularly the retirees and the vulnerable. He said: “I want to thank Mr. Governor for deeming it fit to incorporate pensioners into the state in the sharing of the rice component of the CACOVID palliatives.

“It is a great thing for us to be part of the beneficiaries of this kind gesture. We want to appreciate him for remembering us and we pray that God will continue to be with him, uphold him and grant him all he desires in life, most importantly, the required resources to run the State.” Another pensioner, Mr. Gbadebo Olusesan Adegboye, appreciated the kind gesture of the state government over the palliative.

Adegboye, who spoke on behalf of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Secondary Schools pensioners, maintained that the gesture was a reflection of the passion which the government had for the retirees.

“We just have to thank Mr. Governor for what he has done for us. We had interfaces with government here and there and we know that the resources are very lean. But we will keep on encouraging the government to do more just as we thank Mr. Governor for all he has been doing to impact positively on the lives of the retirees in the state,” Adegboye said.

