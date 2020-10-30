Osun returns recovered loots to owners

Osun State government yesterday started to return looted but recovered items to the owners. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had commended the level of compliance with the 72-hour amnesty granted to the looters to return the stolen items which ended on Wednesday. Oyetola said the security operatives would begin a house-to-house search of looted materials at the expiration of the amnesty period.

Speaking with journalists at the Government House, Osogbo, the Secretary of the ad-hoc committee on recovery of stolen items, Mr. Samson Owoyokun, who handed over the items to the owners, disclosed that the looting affected 14 local governments in the state. He said the recovered items were dropped by the looters and the committee had been going round to pick them. Some of the owners have been going to the Government House to identify their property.

The Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr. Adeniyi Oginni, told journalists that he had identified 15 per cent of the stolen property of the scheme. He expressed sadness that many property of the scheme were also vandalised during the attack on Saturday. Oginni described the 72-hour amnesty as a very critical factor in the recovery of the stolen items. He said: “It was like a malicious attack on the agency.

Apart from the things that were carted away, many things were vandalised. “About 15 per cent have been recovered. Though some of the electronics like flat TV have spoiled. There is a very critical aspect of our properties that have not been recovered.

Our server, all our computers (both desktops and laptops). We have not seen any one of them. “We are appealing to the residents of the state to quickly notify the law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electronics equipment.”

Speaking on behalf of the senator representing Osun Central, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, one of his aides, Mr. Bisi Babalola, confirmed that some of the properties carted away in the lawmaker’s house had been identified. He said about 45 per cent of the motorcycles, deep freezers and sewing machines had been identified among the returned loots.

Like this: Like Loading...