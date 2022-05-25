Osun River losing its spiritual powers to pollution

In recent times, the Osun River which serves as spiritual power for the worshippers at its grove may lose its spirituality due to the illegal activities of miners in the state. A check in Osogbo metropolis showed that activities of miners have been a clog in the wheel of the spiritual development of the river. New Telegraph recently carried out a broad survey of how the water is being contaminated through the activities of illegal miners and other human factors.

It would be recalled that yearly duringtheOsunOsogboFestival, thousands of adherent worshippers besiege the spiritual waternot onlyto payhomage to thegoddessbutalsotooffer prayerswith the use of the spiritual water as remedy for their different ailments. Residents living by the bank of the river and adherents of the Osun Osogbo deity have called on the Osun State Government to save the river from contamination and pollution caused by human activities. A community leader, Gbenga Bamidele alleged that the miners dump the waste products from their mines into tributaries of the river.

This, according to him, releases debris into the river which has turned its colour to brown all year round. Bamidele further alleged that some persons have turned the bank of the river to a dump site, while some others have started to farm and operate poultries along its bank. “The end products of farming and poultry are then dumped into the river since there is no provision for waste disposal,” he pointed out.

“Some of these wastes end up blocking the river system. The bed becomes swollen and the course of the river has changed because it is now narrowed. “If you navigate the river in Osogbo, you will observe that it does not flow freely again. Free flow only occurs during the peak of the rainy season, especially towards the Osun Osogbo festival.

Who knows if the gods caused this to be so because a full river is needed for the festival to hold. “Aquatic life too has been affected. The drying up of water during the dry season is encouraging the growth of vegetation which suffocates fishes and other living things in the river. “Also, the contamination is creating difficulties for residents of communities that depend on the river for sustenance,” he explained.

Residents raise alarm as river changes colour

The brown colour prevalent with the River Osun is now a major source of worry to residents who are concerned about the health of the river which for many years has been many things to many people. A resident, Tolani, who spoke with New Telegraph, stated that the present colour of the river indicates that something is wrong somewhere and the river is feeling the impact of the anomaly. According to her: “The river has never been observed to have that colour.

The river by now is useless because of the wastes that are present in it. “It is a cause for concern because I am sure there will be no aquatic life in it now since it’s been long since I observed fishing activities in it. “In the past, very early in the morning and late in the evening, you’d see fishermen setting nets and some harvesting the fish from the previously laid nets but all those activities are absent now.”

A farmer, Mr. Felix Awobanjo said that the rainy season has always been a blessing to him as he utilises the bank of the river to grow maize and other vegetables which his wife sells when harvested. He stated that notwithstanding the colour of the river, he still uses it on his farm because to him, water is water.

Group raises alarm over contamination

A Civil Society Organisation, Urban Alert has said the Osun River has been heavily contaminated with mercury, lead, cyanide and other injurious elements that are poisonous to human health. Executive Director of Urban Alert, Anthony Adejuwon, who revealed this while addressing newsmen in Osogbo, said geographical information analysis and laboratory tests carried out established the cause of Osun River pollution and affirmed the presence of heavy elements in the water. Urban Alert blamed the harmful contamination of the Osun River on the activities of gold mining which it said has put the lives of over two million residents of Osun State in danger.

“Our scientific examinations revealed that the Osun River is being polluted by the activities of gold miners in some parts of the state. Further physicochemical and microbiological tests have revealed that the Osun River has been heavily contaminated with mercury, lead, cyanide and other injurious elements. “This means that traditionalists, Osun devotees, local and foreign tourists of the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove and over 20 communities making use of the Osun River are exposed to cancer and other deadly ailments like brain and kidney failure, hearing loss, growth retardation, anaemia, impaired vision, paralysis and death.

“It is disheartening to state that the government at all levels has remained incapacitated, claiming various reasons why it is difficult to end this life-threatening situation whose negative impacts would lead to the death of many in a few years, if not currently happening.

“We are saddened by the destruction of the identity of Osun State, the cultural identity of the people of Osun State and the ecosystem, with no regard for the tradition, business and wellbeing of millions of residents.” Despite all these, Osun devotees believe that the river is still potent, but are now beginning to show signs of worry about the health of the river. They called out the Assembly for not doing enough to curtail the activities of the illegal gold miners despite the fact that mining was on the exclusive legislative list of the Federal Government.

Urban Alert, which revealed that for more than five years, illegal miners had been degrading the lands in many communities in Ijesaland unhindered, added that communities that had no connection to the illegal mining sites were now exposed to toxic elements capable of causing deformity and permanent damage to children. In his reaction, the Member of the Osun State House of Assembly representing Obokun State Constituency, Adewumi Adeyemi described the development as unfortunate. Adeyemi, who noted that the infiltration of illegal miners and mining activities cut across the six local governments in Ijesa land, revealed that the leadership of the Assembly had invited all the stakeholders to a conference after being notified.

The lawmaker also expressed hope that the situation would be resolved soon regardless of mining being on the exclusive legislative list. Also, in April last year, the Osun State House of Assembly had mandated its Committee on Environment and Sanitation to carry out an assessment of the level of damage done to the river as a result of unchecked and unregulated gold mining activities. However, the Chief Executive Officer of Osogbo-based ‘Rave FM’, Femi Adefila, while speaking on the development, said the heavy metal contamination in the Osun River, in the coming years, if not addressed, poses a great risk to health and would lead to pan-demics in state communities and nearest states using the water, stakeholders cry out. According to him, the river has been heavily contaminated with mercury, lead, cyanide and other injurious elements that are poisonous to human health. This was disclosed in a presentation – a collaborative effort between the Urban Alert, American Spaces and Rave FM Foundation CEO – on the state of the Osun River, which was held at the American Windows at University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, the state capital.

Miners react to activities of illegal miners

Speaking, the Osun State President of the Miners Association & Union Chief Oluwaseun Ajeigbe (JP), charged miners to conduct themselves in a professional way while on the field so as not to affect the water. “Mining has come to stay, whether we like it or not, miners should conduct themselves in a professional way while on the field not to affect water. There is a way to go about it, the way they are doing in Zambia, Ghana and South Africa. It is the job of all of us. We expect everybody to be together with the fear of God.” Talking about the effects, Ajeigbe said the union is working with the state Assembly to address the issue.

Government declares war on illegal miners

Worried by the river pollution, the Osun State Government has said that it is ready to launch a full-blown war on illegal mining activities in the state. The government, which bemoaned the flagrant abuse of its environment by illegal miners, especially the pollution of the Osun River, read the riot act to those who have resisted guidance and refused to follow approved standards for mining in Osun.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...