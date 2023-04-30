Osun Road Accident: Adeleke Commiserates With Victim’s Family

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, commiserated with friends and families of residents of the state who were victims of a road accident in Odeomu, Osun State.

Governor Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed expressed his shock over the incident, describing it as a sad and unfortunate occurrence.

He prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest and grant the family fortitude to bear the loss adding that it is a loss not only for their families but for Osun state as a whole.

“I commiserate with friends and families of victims of the Odeomu road accident which took several lives.

“It is a very shocking incident that is very sad and at the same time very unfortunate.

“May God grant the deceased eternal rest and grant the family fortitude to bear the loss.

“This is not a loss for the family alone but indeed a loss for Osun state,” Governor Adeleke noted.