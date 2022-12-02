Osun Royal Tussles: Aree’s palace set ablaze

There was a pandemonium in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday, when some youths allegedly stormed the palace of Aree of Iree and set a part of the palace building ablaze. Recall that the town had been engulfed in crisis over the Obaship tussle since the announcement of Oba Raphel Ponle but took a deadly dimension yesterday when the youths stormed the palace and allegedly set it ablaze. The perpetrators, who reportedly laid siege at the palace, said to be numbering hundreds, went berserk and also caused pandemonium that left many residents around the area to run for safety.

The development which has now thrown the ancient town into a state of fear, forced shop owners and traders to also vanished within a twinkle of an eye while the free flowing of both human and vehicular movements were hindered. There was sporadic gun- shots around the palace environment.

The cause of the problem remained cloudy as at the time of filing this report but a source claimed that, trouble started when officials of the Directorate of the State Security operatives (DSS) reportedly arrested the head of Kingmakers in the town, Aogun of Iree, Chief Soliu Atoyebi. Meanwhile, in an interview with our reporter, the Odoka of Iree, Chief Abiola explained that, it was the DSS officials that arrested the head of the kingmakers when discovered that, a programme to be addressed by the kingmakers head was scheduled for Friday

