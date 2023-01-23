Osun: Sacked 1,500 teachers beg Adeleke to rescind Executive Order nullifying their employment

No fewer than 1,500 school teachers who were employed at the tail end of the immediate past administration have been sacked by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

It will be recalled that the immediate past Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration had employed 1,500 teachers after the conduct of the governorship election which he lost to the incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke

However, the Osun State Governor on his assumption of office issued an Executive Order that nullified the employment of 1,500 teachers that was hurriedly done by immediate past administration on before July 17, a day after the declaration of Osun governorship election .

In a passionate appeal by the affected teachers led by Mr Owoyemi Abdulwasiu during a press conference held at Correspondent Chapel in Osogbo, urged the governor to exercise restraint in disengaging them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...