Osun schools to resume on Monday, January 18

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The government of the State of Osun has directed schools across the state to reopen on Monday January 18 for the continuation of first term of the 2020/21 academic calendar.

 

It has also announced its reinforcement of the already established capacities to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols. During a briefing on Saturday, on OSBC 104.5FM, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi, said the government was set to receive learners as preparations were in top gear to reopen basic education facilities to pupils and students on Monday.

 

Olawunmi said aside the initial Covid-19 safety materials that were initially given to schools at the beginning of the term, the State’s Ministry of Education had made provisions to augment the materials (where necessary) to ensure the safety of students and teachers across the State.

 

According to him: “The challenge faced by the government in enforcing compliance among the generality of the masses has proven easier in specialized communities like schools, where instructions are to be obeyed. This is unlike the disposition of people in marketplaces who have not been abiding by the protocols

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

