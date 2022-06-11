Osun SDP members dump candidate for Accord Party standard bearer

Members of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) have thrown their weight behind the gubernatorial ambition of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party. Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the factional Chairman of SDP in the state, Mr. Femi Awe, said members of the SDP Patriot across the state have unanimously agreed to work for Ogunbiyi to emerge victorious in the coming governorship election in the state. Awe further explained that the state needs someone who has traveled across the world with wide exposure that can take the state to the highest level.

According to him, “Dr. Goke Omigbodun (the SDP candidate) is somebody I welcomed to the party because of his ability and disability. Somebody that cannot vie for local government election and win now wants to bastardize the SDP for me in Osun state.

He added that “We need personality. We need those who can give us the right type of governance we want. We need those who have traveled all over the places that can bring joy and laughter into the mouths of our people. “We cannot go back from the third position to the last position, SDP is forward and our slogan is progress. Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party is our choice.

