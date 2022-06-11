News

Osun SDP members dump candidate for Accord Party standard bearer

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Members of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) have thrown their weight behind the gubernatorial ambition of Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, the governorship candidate of the Accord Party. Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the factional Chairman of SDP in the state, Mr. Femi Awe, said members of the SDP Patriot across the state have unanimously agreed to work for Ogunbiyi to emerge victorious in the coming governorship election in the state. Awe further explained that the state needs someone who has traveled across the world with wide exposure that can take the state to the highest level.

According to him, “Dr. Goke Omigbodun (the SDP candidate) is somebody I welcomed to the party because of his ability and disability. Somebody that cannot vie for local government election and win now wants to bastardize the SDP for me in Osun state.

He added that “We need personality. We need those who can give us the right type of governance we want. We need those who have traveled all over the places that can bring joy and laughter into the mouths of our people. “We cannot go back from the third position to the last position, SDP is forward and our slogan is progress. Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party is our choice.

 

Our Reporters

News

Ortom appeals for ceasefire in Benue communities

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to military authorities to ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha local government area of the state. Governor Ortom said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities. He sympathised with victims of the crisis and […]
News

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown, puts 2m under curfew

Posted on Author Reporter

  A lockdown of Australia’s largest city Sydney has been extended to the end of September as authorities struggle to contain a wave of Delta cases. The city’s five million residents have been under stay-at-home orders since late June. Infections have more than doubled in the past week. There were 642 new cases on Friday, […]
News

FG’s 2021 performance claims, celebration of falsehood – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

…says Nigeria poverty capital, killing field  due to APC’s mismanagement, corruption   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the 2021 performance claims of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government are laced with falsehood, and are at variance with the realities on the ground.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had on […]

Leave a Reply

