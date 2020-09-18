Osun set to commence 250m litres’ water project

Determined to address bottleneck in water supply services to households in the state, Osun State government has finalized arrangements for the commencement of a-250 million litre capacity water project. At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Efficacy Construction Company in Osogbo, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu Tadese Raheem, said the project which would commence with immediate effect was another fulfilled electoral promise of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Raheem said: “We are aware that water is essential to human life, and it became even more required during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The governor, having promised the citizens during his election campaign, that one of his primary focus will be to provide potable water in reliable quantity for the people of the State, has siezed this opportunity to provide 250 million litres of water for the people of the state. “So, the essence of our gathering today is to sign the formal agreement between the State of Osun and Efficacy Construction Company for the immediate pursuance of this important agenda.”
