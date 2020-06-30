Metro & Crime

Osun SSG tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary to the Osun State government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday.
He also confirmed the discovery of 10 additional cases in the state, adding that one patient was discharged after testing negative for the virus.
The health commissioner also stated that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 127 with 74 active cases.
He said: “Today, we intensified our enforcement drive. All those arrested were made to go through a compulsory course on Covid-19 preventive protocols.
“We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines. We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus.
“Also, I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive to the virus. But they are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care.
“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as of today, Tuesday, June 30, is 74. We have 127 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 48 patients while five deaths have been recorded.”

