Osun suitable for sports development, says NFF President, Pinnick

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has said Osun state is suitable for sports development because of its peaceful and serene environment. Pinnick, who was accompanied by a football legend, Mutiu Adepoju, stated thi during this courtesy visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osogbo, Thursday night.

The NFF President who attributed the prompt involvement and intervention of the administration in youth engagement as remarkable and worthwhile, said it is worthy of note that Osun is endowed with relevant potential to advance sporting activities. “I have come, I have seen and I believe I have conquered. I have come to the grassroots base of football development. I have seen the prompt intervention of your administration in youth engagement and sports development. “No doubt, Osun is the home of security and as a matter of fact, my visit has further validated that, in view of the peaceful atmosphere here and there, Osun is good to advance sporting activities. My trip from Ile-Ife to Osogbo was like one traveling from London to Manchester. It was so peaceful and adventurous.

“I am highly impressed with what I have seen, particularly your commitment to sports developmbent. We are ready to support you in actualising your dreams in this regard. “I congratulate you for starting the Principal’s Cup. I am humbled by the reception given since I arrived the State. One thing I observed is the quality of your cabinet members. They are very intelligent. I am proud of you and members of your Administration,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...