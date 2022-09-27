News

Osun suspends teacher for duping newly recruited teachers

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Government on Tuesday suspended a secondary school teacher, one Mr Olowookere Abimbola for allegedly defrauding some recently recruited teachers to the tune of N30, 000 claiming to influence their posting.

Reports got to the Osun State Ministry of Education that said Mr Olowookere has been collecting the money from the teachers in Osun East Education District so as to post them to their preferred school of choice anywhere outside the district.

Briefing newsmen on the matter, the state Commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin, who condemned the act, advised the recently recruited teachers not to listen to anyone who demands money or other gratification from them under the guise of influencing their postings.

He said the state government had recruited the first batch of 1, 000 teachers with the determination to post them to schools and towns where their services are basically needed.

 

