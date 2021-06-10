Osun teacher collects salary for six years from abroad – Commissioner

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, yesterday disclosed how some teachers in the employment of the state government ran away from their schools and were still collecting money for some years. This was just as the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon Lekan Badmus, disclosed a plan by the state government to celebrate this year June 12 in collaboration with civil societies.

The duo of the commissioners spoke at the inter-ministerial press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation. According to Bamisayemi, a teacher during the last administration, travelled to America to meet her husband and collected salary for six years. He said another teacher studied law while another studied medicine without getting approval till they finished. This, he said, informed the introduction of an inspection body that caught another teacher who only attended class thrice a week. Asked why the mega school was reportedly under- utilized, Bamisayemi said only the last administration can explain what informed mega schools, saying “I will renovate every school in Osun and put more teachers if I have access to the money used in building a mega school.”

