News

Osun teacher collects salary for six years from abroad – Commissioner

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

The Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, yesterday disclosed how some teachers in the employment of the state government ran away from their schools and were still collecting money for some years. This was just as the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon Lekan Badmus, disclosed a plan by the state government to celebrate this year June 12 in collaboration with civil societies.

The duo of the commissioners spoke at the inter-ministerial press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation. According to Bamisayemi, a teacher during the last administration, travelled to America to meet her husband and collected salary for six years. He said another teacher studied law while another studied medicine without getting approval till they finished. This, he said, informed the introduction of an inspection body that caught another teacher who only attended class thrice a week. Asked why the mega school was reportedly under- utilized, Bamisayemi said only the last administration can explain what informed mega schools, saying “I will renovate every school in Osun and put more teachers if I have access to the money used in building a mega school.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FRC wants payment to govt consultants stopped

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Regina Otokpa

Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has urged the Federal Government to review and put a stop to the payment of capital projects through consultants. Acting Chairman of FRC, Barr. Victor Muruako, who made this known during the capacity training for management and staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, yesterday in […]
News

Ganduje reiterates commitment to enforce face masks

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said his adminis  tration was committed to fully enforce use of face masks in the state as refusal by residents would attract punitive sanction.   According to the governor, wearing of face masks in the state was compulsory with a view to reducing spread of COVID-19, warning […]
News

Fired US policeman pleads not guilty in Andre Hill’s killing, bond set at $3 million

Posted on Author Reporter

  A former Ohio police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man, the latest in a series of killings that have raised questions of racial injustice in U.S. law enforcement. At the hearing in Franklin County court, Judge Elizabeta Saken agreed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica