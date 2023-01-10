Metro & Crime

Osun Tech Rector escapes assassination, as gunmen open fire at vehicle

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Rector of the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Dr Samson Akinbamide Adegoke.

New Telegraph learnt that the assassination attempt happened at Eti-Oni junction, less than two kilometres from the institution’s gate.

The Rector’s vehicle was riddled with bullets in the attack.

Speaking with our Correspondent, on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the school, Dr Wale Oyekanmi, confirmed the attack on the Rector of the institution, by unknown gunmen on Monday.

Oyekanmi said the attack happened at about 3:30, around Eti-Ooni, about 10 minutes after the Rector left his office.

“The rector left us in the office at about 3:20 p.m. He told us that he noticed a vehicle was trailing him.

“When he got to Eti-Ooni, he said the vehicle overtook his car by taking the opposite lane to get ahead and tried to block his car.

“But as an oncoming sand truck stopped their car, they wound down, brought out their guns and opened fire at the Rector’s car.

“The Rector’s driver, however, managed to climb the road divider and took the opposite lane and sped off.

“Luckily, neither the Rector or his driver were hurt during the attack. The Rector is safe and the matter has been reported to the police.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Video: Electrician held for brutalising female inspector

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 32-year-old electrician, Mr. Yemi Ayeni, who attacked and brutalised a female traffic warden at the Ajangbadi area of Lagos State has been arrested. In a viral video, the man, who posed as a military officer, flogged the inspector black and blue. In the 44-second video, Ayeni was seen arguing with the officer, after which […]
Metro & Crime

Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 4 persons in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam

At least four persons were on Tuesday night confirmed killed in a fresh attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Bassa LGA of Plateau State. National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) Mr Davidson Malison who confirmed the attack to New Telegraph yesterday morning in Jos said the attack took place around 6:50pm. “Around 6:50pm,three […]
Metro & Crime

Murder: Ogun police arrest four suspected cultists 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta   The Police in Ogun State have arrested a number of suspected cultists for killing one Segun Onifade. The suspects are, Samson Jacob a.k.a Cybog, Iyanu Kazeem Akande a.k.a Omo Iyami, Adebayo Adeoluwa a.k.a Dudu and Yusuf Adelakun. The Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi on Monday said the arrest was in continuation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica