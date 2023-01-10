Osun Tech Rector escapes assassination, as gunmen open fire at vehicle

Gunmen on Monday attacked the Rector of the Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH), Esa-Oke, Dr Samson Akinbamide Adegoke.

New Telegraph learnt that the assassination attempt happened at Eti-Oni junction, less than two kilometres from the institution’s gate.

The Rector’s vehicle was riddled with bullets in the attack.

Speaking with our Correspondent, on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the school, Dr Wale Oyekanmi, confirmed the attack on the Rector of the institution, by unknown gunmen on Monday.

Oyekanmi said the attack happened at about 3:30, around Eti-Ooni, about 10 minutes after the Rector left his office.

“The rector left us in the office at about 3:20 p.m. He told us that he noticed a vehicle was trailing him.

“When he got to Eti-Ooni, he said the vehicle overtook his car by taking the opposite lane to get ahead and tried to block his car.

“But as an oncoming sand truck stopped their car, they wound down, brought out their guns and opened fire at the Rector’s car.

“The Rector’s driver, however, managed to climb the road divider and took the opposite lane and sped off.

“Luckily, neither the Rector or his driver were hurt during the attack. The Rector is safe and the matter has been reported to the police.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...