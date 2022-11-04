News

Osun: Tribunal admits BVAS reports, Adeleke’s alleged forged certificate

The Election Petitions Tribunal has admitted in evidence the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) reports showing alleged over-voting in favour of Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the July 16 Osun State governorship election. The tribunal also admitted in evidence Adeleke’s Diploma Certificate from Penn Foster High School, B.Sc certificate from Atlanta Metropolitan State College, a Letter of Attestation dated 22/5/2016 from Ede Muslim High School, NYSC Certificate of Exception and some other documents as exhibits.

Also admitted were the election results from three more local government areas. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election in 10 local government areas, as well as challenging his qualification to stand for the election.

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Thursday, counsel for Oyetola, Dr Saka Layoonu (SAN) tendered additional documentary evidence, including the CTC of the muchcelebrated BVAS reports which indicated that the number of accredited voters is lower than the total number of votes cast in the said councils. Layoonu, while formally tendering the documents, informed the court that the evidence had been jointly cross-checked by both parties and the secretariat of the tribunal and confirmed to be accurate. Lawyers for the respondents Jamiu Olabode (INEC), Niyi Owolade (Adeleke) and Nathaniel Oke (SAN) (PDP) objected to the admissibility of the documents and indicated that they would canvass arguments in the final written addresses.

 

