Osun: Tribunal Compels INEC To Produce Adeleke’s Certificates, Nomination Form

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

There were heated arguments before the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, as the panel compelled the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to produce the nomination form and academic certificates of Senator Ademola Adeleke used for his nomination in the 2018 governorship election.

The order of the tribunal, Chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume, was contained in a subpoena issued on REC by the panel following the request of counsel for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as counsel for INEC, Adeleke and the PDP failed in their attempt to have the petition dismissed abruptly at the hearing.

At the sitting of the tribunal on Wednesday, Counsel for Oyetola and the APC, Dr. Abiodun Saka Layoonu (SAN), informed the court that the petitioners have filed a subpoena dated November 3, 2022, compelling the REC to appear before the court to present Adeleke’s Form CF 001, which is the nomination form and all its attachments, including the certificates used in the 2018 election.

He indicated that since the bailiff was yet to serve REC with the subpoena, even after being signed, he would be compelled to ask for adjournment till Monday, 21 November.

