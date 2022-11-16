Metro & Crime

Osun: Tribunal Compels INEC To Produce Adeleke’s Certificates, Nomination Form

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

There were heated arguments before the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday, as the panel compelled the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to produce the nomination form and academic certificates of Senator Ademola Adeleke used for his nomination in the 2018 governorship election.

The order of the tribunal, Chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume, was contained in a subpoena issued on REC by the panel following the request of counsel for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as counsel for INEC, Adeleke and the PDP failed in their attempt to have the petition dismissed abruptly at the hearing.

At the sitting of the tribunal on Wednesday, Counsel for Oyetola and the APC, Dr. Abiodun Saka Layoonu (SAN), informed the court that the petitioners have filed a subpoena dated November 3, 2022, compelling the REC to appear before the court to present Adeleke’s Form CF 001, which is the nomination form and all its attachments, including the certificates used in the 2018 election.

He indicated that since the bailiff was yet to serve REC with the subpoena, even after being signed, he would be compelled to ask for adjournment till Monday, 21 November.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dapo Abiodun deserves second term, say Ogun residents

Posted on Author Reporter

  Many Residents of Ogun State across the three Senatorial districts; Ogun Central, West and East, have expressed their views on the performances of Governor Dapo Abiodun, concluding that the governor deserves a second term in office. The majority of respondents, who commented while the governor inspected projects across five local government areas on Saturday, […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun to bar monarchs from attending political rallies

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State House of Assembly, Wednesday disclosed it is currently working on a bill that would bar traditional rulers in the state from attending political rallies. The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo disclosed this during a public hearing on the bill, titled: ‘Traditional Council Bill 2021’. The bill seeking to regulate burial […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos reviews 2018 Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government on Wednesday reviewed the 2018 Land Use Charge. The state government disclosed that the decision for the review was to reduce the financial pressure on Lagosians relating to land use. In a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, explained that “In 2018, there was an increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica