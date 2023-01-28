News

Osun Tribunal judgement perversion of justice –PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal which nullified the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke is a perversion of justice. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the tribunal’s judgement was contrary to the will of the people of Osun State which was expressed by the overwhelming votes cast for the party and its candidate at the election.

The party maintained that “the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State was adjudged by local and international observers to be free, fair, transparent and clearly won by the PDP and our candidate, Governor Ademola Adeleke in confirmation of the wishes and aspiration of the people. “The will of the people of Osun State as expressed by electing Governor Adeleke must be respected.”

The party further stated that as a law abiding party, it will explore all available legal means to restore the victory of the party. It called on the people of Osun State to be calm, remain at alert and continue to support Adeleke as; “we restate our confidence in the institution of the judiciary to dispense justice in this matter at the Appellate Court.”

 

Our Reporters

