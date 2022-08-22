News

Osun Tribunal: My faith in judiciary unshaken – Oyetola

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo Comment(0)

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said his faith in the Nigerian judiciary in respect of his petition before the election tribunal remains firm and unshaken. Oyetola said himself and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have confidence of emerging victorious at the tribunal.

 

The governor said this during the annual photograph and videography day celebration and fund raising for the construction of the association’s N20 million ultramodern hall in Osogbo, yesterday. Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said he was confident that he would reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

 

He said: “For now, there is a little setback and challenge, but I want to assure you that we are standing tall and confident of victory.

 

“With what we have before the tribunal, there is no cause for alarm. “We believe that by the grace of God, we will glorify God and celebrate our victory,” he said.

 

The governor appreciated the people of the state for their support for his admin-istration since inception. He also commended members of the association for standing by his administration and assured them of the government’s continuous assistance for the growth of their business.

 

In his remarks, Chairman of the association, Isaac Adegoke, said members of the association were direct beneficiaries of the governor’s peopleoriented programmes. Adegoke noted that members of the association were solidly behind the governor and would continue to support him in prayers for him to emerge victorious at the tribunal.

 

Also, the Elerinrin of Ile-Ife, Oba Olaoluwa Mudasiru, who is the immediate past chairman of the association, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: Prepare to bear petrol price burden

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Sylva: Buhari didn’t promise to keep price low The Federal Government, yesterday, told millions of Nigerians that they will henceforth bear the burden of higher prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who declared this in a statement, declared that at no time […]
News

PDP ex-BoT member, Iwuanyanwu retires from active politics

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Three-time presidential aspirant, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, yesterday announced his retirement from partisan politics.The elder statesman, who clocked 79 years old yesterday, said it would enable him to focus on his role as Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council. Iwuanyanwu, who was formerly a Chieftain and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of […]
News

Kano to support 100,000 farmers with $3.23m intervention programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Muhammad Kabir Kano The Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) and the Kano Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) have collaborated to implement agricultural interventions worth $3.23 million in the state.   The $2.23 million intervention came from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) while the state government would release $1 million as counterpart funds to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica