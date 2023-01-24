Osun tribunal to deliver judgement on Friday

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the State capital will on Friday, January 27 deliver its judgement on the matter.

Parties involved in the suit confirmed the tribunal communicated the date to them today Tuesday, January 24, even as the notice has heightened anxiety in different quarters.

The 180 days stipulated in the Electoral Act within which to hear the petition is expected to lapse on January 31, 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election which was conducted on July 16, 2022.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375,027.

Oyetola, the immediate past Governor of the state is hinging his case on alleged election rigging by over voting, infractions in some polling units, the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the Governor Adeleke among other grounds.

The three-man election petitions tribunal, headed by Justice Teresa Kume had on Friday, January 13 adjourned indefinitely for judgement after parties in the petition adopted their final written addresses.

