Politics

Osun tribunal to deliver judgement on Friday

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

 

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the State capital will on Friday, January 27 deliver its judgement on the matter.

Parties involved in the suit confirmed the tribunal communicated the date to them today Tuesday, January 24, even as the notice has heightened anxiety in different quarters.

The 180 days stipulated in the Electoral Act within which to hear the petition is expected to lapse on January 31, 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, had filed a petition at the tribunal challenging the declaration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election which was conducted on July 16, 2022.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat Oyetola, who polled 375,027.

Oyetola, the immediate past Governor of the state is hinging his case on alleged election rigging by over voting, infractions in some polling units, the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the Governor Adeleke among other grounds.

The three-man election petitions tribunal, headed by Justice Teresa Kume had on Friday, January 13 adjourned indefinitely for judgement after parties in the petition adopted their final written addresses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

IPAC warns INEC on deregistered parties

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the consequences of not accepting back the 74 deregistered political parties, saying it may have consequences for the Anambra State governorship election. The group in a statement signed by its Anambra State chairman, Mr. Kenneth Okafor, said it has […]
Politics

Aspirants seek postponement of Ondo APC Guber Primary

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven aspirants contesting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Ondo State have called for the postponement of the exercise scheduled to hold today (Monday). The aspirants are Isaac Kekemeke, Sola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Bukola Adetola, Olusola Oke and Jumoke Anifowose. They spoke at a meeting with the Chairman of the Election Committee […]
Politics

2023: Reps seek fresh voters’ registration

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Philip Nyam reports on the resolution of the House of Representatives, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to embark on massive voters’ registration ahead of the 2023 general election With less than 12 months to the next general election, the House of Representatives has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica