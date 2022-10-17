Metro & Crime

Osun tribunal to sit on Saturdays, public holidays

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola against the declaration of Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect, has indicated that it would sit on Saturdays and public holidays, as part of the efforts to conclude the matter on time.

This is just as the court directed parties to file the scheduling of their witnesses in not less than 24 hours to the tribunal sittings.

These disclosures are contained in the pre-hearing report, delivered by the Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume at the sitting of the tribunal on Monday.

According to the tribunal, all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.

It ruled: “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10am from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4pm, except Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1pm.

“The tribunal will also sit on saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.”

Justice Kume them adjourned the commencement of full hearing to October 26, 2022.

 

 

Reporter

