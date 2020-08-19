News

Osun TUC Chair lauds Oyetola for pardoning 962 workers

Osun State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for pardoning 962 workers, who were demoted for committing administrative infractions, including engaging in further studies without following due process. TUC’s Chairman in the state, Comrade Adebowale Adekola, gave the commendation while reacting to a circular issued by the Office of the state’s Head of Service on Monday, directing all account officers in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) where the affected workers were posted to ensure implementation of the governor’s directive.

Oyetola had during a meeting with a labour group in January ordered the reversal of the demotion of the 962 affected staff, urging them not to commit such infraction again with a view to showing more commitment in their service to the state. “On the issue of demotion of some workers, we have forgiven those demoted for embarking on further studies without approval.

Their cases will be reviewed and their demotion will be reversed as appropriate,” Oyetola had said. However, Adekola tasked workers in the state to be more committed to the policies and programmes of government aimed at making life more liveable for the people.

