Osun: Twists and turns of governorship election

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to celebrate its victory at the recent governorship election in Osun State, ANAYO EZUGWU examines what played out before and after the exercise

Before the Osun State governorship election on Saturday, July 16, there were palpable fear across the state that the exercise may be marred by violence, voter apathy and vote-buying. However, to the surprise of many, the exercise has been adjudged free, fair and credible by many election observers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday, July 17, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the election.

The Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, announced that Adeleke got a total of 403,371 votes to beat the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes in a keenly contested poll. Ogundipe said: “I declare Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen, on behalf of the chairman of INEC, of the PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected.” According to the electoral umpire, the PDP won 17 of the 30 local government areas of the state, while APC won the remaining 13.

The PDP won in Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo local government areas. The APC, on the other hand, won in Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Irewole, Ife South, and Ife East local government areas. Although many believed the Osun governorship election was a two-horse race between Governor Oyetola and Senator Adeleke, no fewer than 15 political parties took part in the election. Other candidates included Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party; Lasun Yusuff of Labour Party; Oyegoke Omigbodun of Social Democratic Party; Segun Awojide of African Action Congress; Kehinde Atanda of Action Democratic Party; Awoyemi Lukuman of Allied Peoples Movement; Adebayo Elisha of All Peoples Party; and Adeleke Adedapo of Boot Party. Also on the ballot were Rasaq Saliu of New Nigeria Peoples Party; Abede Samuel of National Rescue Movement; Ayowole Adedeji of Peoples Redemption Party; Ademola Adeseye of Young People’s Party; and Adesuyi Olufemi of Zenith Labour Party. The election was held across 3,763 units in the 30 councils of the state and witnessed a huge voter turnout as well as largely peaceful. Of the 1,955,657 registered voters in the state, 1,479,595 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected before the election.

Adeleke speaks on his victory

Speaking in his post-election interview on Channels Television, Adeleke attributed his victory at the poll to the new Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Acknowledged that he owes his victory to the President, he said if not for the Electoral Act, the ruling APC would have rigged the election as they did in 2018. His words: “When I saw the congratulating message from the President, I said this is great for our country and democracy is at play here and I’m sure after I receive my Certificate of Return from INEC, I would plan to visit him and thank him for the message because most of the times, oppositions don’t congratulate the winners. “Maybe the President is trying to leave a legacy, and that the Electoral Act that he signed into law, he meant it. I have to give the President the credit because if he didn’t sign the Electoral Act, there would be room for rigging because they did it in 2018. But this election is great because everything came out as expected.” The former senator thanked the people of Osun State for reclaiming their stolen mandate. “I feel good because the people of Osun State have been yearning to reclaim their stolen mandate and it happened. So, I feel good and I’m proud of Osun people. “I believe in God so much and I always have faith and I’m always a fighter. The more you are telling me that I can’t do something, the more determined I’m to do it. Take for example, when they were talking about my education, I was determined to be a role model not that I needed it because I’m already established in my business. “But just because I want to be a role model to the young people and even to the adult, so I went back to school to let them know that I can do it at the age of 60. And I did it and that was why I went back to the U.S. to complete my education because I didn’t want to do it here. If I do it here, you know the Nigerian factor, my opponent may be saying that because of my position, the lecturers would help me. But in the U.S. it is not like that because you have to work hard,” Adeleke said.

Jubilation across Osun

Expectedly, Adeleke’s victory elicited wild jubilation in PDP circles in and outside of the state and even pro-democracy activists, who saw the outcome of the Osun poll as the peoples’ power at work. In a video capturing the moment of the announcement of his victory by INEC, Adeleke was seen lying flat on the floor in full appreciation of the mandate he received. A former President of the Senate and chieftain of the PDP, David Mark, said Adeleke’s untiring love for the people of Osun State had paid off. According to him, Adeleke’s “perseverance, steadfastness, focus, determination and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of Osun State has paid off. Their votes are investments and trust in you to lead them to the Promised Land.”

Incidents of vote-buying

Despite the description of the exercise as free, fair and credible, the election witnessed voter inducement and vote-buying in many of the polling units across the state, which attracted operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Some people were arrested as a result and have been reportedly handed over to the police for prosecution. Before the election, one of the civil society organizations (CSOs) accredited to monitor the election, Women Arise for Change Initiative, raised the alarm that the exercise may be marred by voters’ inducement and vote buying. The founder of the initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, said there was a high level of voter inducement and vote-buying ongoing in the state. She, however, urged the people to reject any form of inducement by politicians. She also advised them to choose their next governor based on issues that care about them. According to her, the people should only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State. Her words: “Over the past few weeks, INEC, political parties and the civil society, have embarked upon several activities aimed at voters education and campaigns, which in the past few days, became intensified by all actors. Election preparatory activities by INEC, which have been on for several days, remain in top gear. Let me at this point state that as a group, we have employed, trained and will be deploying several of our observers, in the 30 local government areas of Osun State, to observe the election. “As we all look forward to the election, we cannot but alert Nigerians, of the fact that the act of voter inducement and vote buying is gaining ground in our elections. We are therefore using this medium, to urge Osun State voters to reject any form of inducement by politicians but should rather engage the governorship candidates based on issues that they care about and only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State.” A coalition of CSOs under the aegis of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, also lamented cases of open negotiation of buying and selling of votes well-coordinated by party agents in many of the polling units during the election. The CSOs’ observation was contained in the second preliminary report issued during the state-wide monitoring of the election. According to the report, the election witnessed a high rate of Permanent Voters’ Card collection, recording a total of 1,518,303 as reported by INEC. “Voting day started peacefully not showing any indications of the apprehension that had trailed the days preceding the election. Situation Room received reports from its network of observers of the early arrival of materials and INEC officials in most of the polling units which led to early commencement of voting. At this time, the Situation Room made the following observations: There was the adequate presence of security personnel across the state and deployed across most of the polling units visited,” Situation Room noted. However, Situation Room expressed concern over the non-payment of allowances to security personnel deployed by various agencies ahead of the election. Meanwhile, the CSOs commended the security personnel were friendly and professional in their approach. “Some of the polling units were cited in residential spaces and palaces. In the polling units with large registered voters, the voting areas were rowdy implying that polling units with smaller number units are more orderly naturally.” The CSOs further observed that political party agents were present in most of the polling units observed. There were a minimum of four party agents and a maximum of six.

More kudos than knocks for INEC

The CSOs flawed INEC for failing to embark on civic education on the knowledge of voting procedures, stressing that “civic education of voters was very poor. Voting cubicles in many of the polling units were not positioned to ensure the secrecy of the ballots making it possible for voters to flash their votes to other people. “There was open negotiation of buying and selling of votes well- coordinated by the polling agents in many of the polling units. There were no complaints from any of them against each other. Codes and coupons were used to extract commitments from voters as opposed to the blatant money exchanging hands observed in the Ekiti State governorship election.” They also applauded INEC for according priority to the elderly and persons with disabilities in most of the polling units although it was observed that a few of the polling units were located in places with staircases making it inaccessible for people with crutches.”

Pockets of violence

Although adjudged free, fair and credible, there were pockets of violence in some areas despite the huge deployment of security personnel to the state. The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, had announced the deployment of about 21,000 police operatives, apart from other security outfits also present which included the military, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). However, hespite all the perceived challenges and fears before the election, the people of Osun State came out in their numbers to exercise their civic responsibility. They stayed in the rain to cast their votes as well as defend their votes. In some polling units, when INEC personnel complained about their inability to transmit the results to the INEC server because of the unavailability of internet access some electorate volunteered to share their internet to enable them to send the results to the server. According to available statistics from INEC, about 76 per cent of registered voters in the state collected their PVCs and out of this number, 57 per cent of them voted during the election.

Democracy and peoples’ power

Some analysts believe that the results of the governorship exercise suggested that the people of Osun State have spoken loudly that votes really count and Adeleke is preferred by the people. The vast majority of Osun people have not forgotten what transpired during the 2018 governorship election.

Many still believe that Adeleke was robbed of his mandate, and with the adoption of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), Osun voters expressed their anger in a free and fair election. BIVAS, an electronic device designed to read permanent voter cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters stripped political actors the power to infiltrate the electoral process as assigned results sheets are captured and also uploaded to the INEC servers immediately. It would be recalled the 2018 Osun governorship election was declared inconclusive. INEC consequently called for a rerun election in seven local governments, which eventually saw Oyetola win the keenly-contested election with a narrow margin. In 2018, Adeleke won the main election by 353 votes after polling 254,698 against Oyetola’s 254,345.

INEC, however, declared the election inconclusive and ordered a rerun where both candidates relied on 2,637 votes in the seven units to win the final contest. Oyetola of the APC was declared the winner of the election held at the seven polling units across four councils after scoring a total number of 255,505 votes, while Adeleke of the PDP polled 255,023 votes.

This was, however, met with protests by Adeleke, the PDP, and the Coalition of United Political Parties, among others. The victory recorded by APC’s Oyetola was made possible by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore, who came a distant third.

The former Deputy Governor of Osun State, who is now National Secretary of the APC, had become an important element in the rerun as some of the polling units fell under the area of his strength. Omisore, being the determinant factor, was visited by a high-powered Federal Government delegation, which included the then National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State (now late); the then Ekiti State Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi; and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed. Some leaders of the PDP, which included the then President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, also lobbied Omisore but he caved in under the pressure as he announced that he would support the APC in the rerun. This year’s election was simply seen by the people as a payback time for Oyetola.

This was further worsened by the performance of the APC government at the centre, which has unable to meet the expectations of the people after coming into power in 2015. After the election, opinions and analyses that followed the conduct of the exercise, the majority of which seem to have commended INEC, especially for its deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and electronic transmission of results. However, it is also widely believed that the election was characterised by massive vote-buying, which drew the condemnation of some candidates and civil society organisations. Before the election on Saturday, both the APC and the PDP in Osun faced internal crises, especially on the choice of their candidates for the poll. In the APC, the bickering between Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, polarised the state chapter of the party.

The faction led by Aregbesola, who is the Minister of Interior, is known as ‘The Osun Progressives’ while the Oyetolaled faction is known as the ‘Ileri Oluwa’ group. The Aregbesola-led faction had constituted parallel party executive committees from ward to state level. In the PDP, the internal wrangling was so bad that the chieftains of the party had to run for governorship in other parties against Adeleke. However, with the success recorded by the PDP and Adeleke in Osun, the people of the state are anxiously awaiting the inauguration of the Governorelect and how he will fulfill his electoral promises to the people.

