Osun: Twists and turns of PDP governorship primary

ANAYO EZUGWU reports that the emergence of two candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the July governorship in Osun State may impede the chances of the party in the poll

Despite the promise made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, that the party would resolve its internal crisis in Osun State ahead of the governorship election billed for July, the crisis seems to have taken another dimension with the conduct of parallel governorship primaries in the state. The leading factions in the party in Osun State conducted their separate primaries, which produced on one hand, a former governorship candidate of the party in the 2018 poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi as flag bearers.

The development has further worsened the internal crisis in the state chapter of the main opposition party although the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is backing Adeleke’s candidacy. Senator Adeleke emerged as governorship candidate of the faction led by Mr. Sunday Bisi at a governorship primary held at Osogbo City Stadium. Announcing the result of the exercise, the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, who served as chairman of the governorship primary, said Adeleke garnered 1,887 votes to beat his closest rival, Sanya Ominrin, who got four votes, while Fatai Akinbade, Akin Ogunbiyi and Babayemi had no vote. Adeleke, in his acceptance speech, called on the party to unite ahead of the governorship poll, adding that with cooperation, PDP would defeat the ruling party at the poll. His words: “There’s no victor, no vanquished. We are all winners. Let’s work together to rescue the people of Osun state from the current APC government. The good people of Osun state have suffered enough under the current APC government.

Pensioners are dying every day. “Salaries are not being paid as and when due. Our roads are in a terrible state of disrepair. No potable water. Many of our communities are in darkness because of lack of electricity, no employment for graduates, non-conducive environment for self-employment. I call on everyone to work together with the good people of Osun state and by the grace of God; PDP will win on the 16 of July 2022. Our manifestos will be released in a few days.” The Wale Ojo-led faction, on its part, elected Babayemi as the flag bearer of the party at another primary held at WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo.

The returning officer at WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, Adelani Ajanaku, said accredited voters were 1,907, while 27 votes were voided. Ajanaku further said that Omirin got 16 votes; Ogunbiyi scored 23; Akinbade (28), Dele Adeleke (32), while Babayemi got 1,781 to emerge the winner. The two factions had initially disagreed on the list of delegates that would be used for the exercise. Babayemi, who enjoys the support of party elders in the state, in his acceptance speech, Babayemi described his emergence as a challenge to turn around the state for the betterment of its people.

He said: “I see my emergence as a great challenge, a clarion call to a divine assignment to bring to bear, the vision of our founding fathers. This, I promise, shall be pursued with every fibre of our being. “This is because Osun which is our common heritage has suffered enough degradation at the hands of interlopers. I promise you that this is a race we shall run together You are men of proven mettle and integrity whose wealth of experience would always be needed for the all-round development of our dear state.” Reacting to Babayemi’s “emergence,” Ewurujakpo, who chaired the primary that produced Adeleke, said any other exercise held outside the one he supervised would not be recognized by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Any other primary held outside this place is invalid and will not be recognized. The crown is here, the palace is here and the authority is here. Any exercise not done here cannot be recognized,” he said. While the PDP NWC has presented of Certificate of Return to Adeleke, saying he would lead the party to victory in the forthcoming election, Babayemi insists that the presentation of Certificate of Return to Adeleke is not the end of the journey over the matter. According to him, “presentation of Certificate of Return by the NWC is part of the electoral process. The process does not end with this. It is an ongoing process.

The electoral journey doesn’t end until the right candidate is sworn in. We have our party internal mechanism. Even though the NWC has taken this action, there is an NEC. This is not the end of the journey.” The conduct of parallel primaries in the state has been attributed to litigation on the legality of the delegates used for the governorship primary election. It would be recalled that a High Court in the state had on March 3, recognized the ward executive produced by the Adagunodo faction of the party as those eligible to participate in the governorship primary. Based on the judgement, the court recognized chairman of the PDP in the state, Ojo, described the primary held at the Osogbo stadium as illegal.

He said: “We had a court order that recognizes the congress conducted in September 2021 which was supervised by Hon. Soji Adagunodo, the present South-West Chairman of the party. There was an earlier High Court judgement delivered by Justice A.A Aderibigbe validates the same congress supervised by Adagunodo. “So, the party at the national level was running away from court judgements and we don’t want to join others in supporting illegality. Because if the party failed to use the delegates recognized by the court, it will amount to illegality and we don’t want to support illegality.

The primary we held at WOCDIF was in tandem with the ruling of the High Court and in actual compliance with the provision of our constitution. “It is not compulsory for the national secretariat to recognize our primary as long as we are on the side of the law.

If the national secretary does not comply with the ruling of the court, then definitely we know what next to do. We will try to first exhaust the internal mechanism of the party and if that fails, we will not have any other choice than to approach the court to compel the party to do what is right.” Since the PDP lost the governorship election in 2018, it has relapsed into a fight over who leads it in Osun State.

Adagunodo, who led the party during the election fell out with Senator Adeleke and the aftermath of the disagreement was an upheaval that climaxed in his suspension by the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee and appointment of Sunday Akanfe, as acting chairman. The national leadership of the party later asked Akanfe to revert to his previously held post of Deputy State Chairman, while Sunday Bisi was appointed as new Osun State Chairman of the PDP.

Adagunodo, through a court decision, was reinstated and he opened a parallel party secretariat a few meters away from the one operated by the state leadership supported by Adeleke. Both Adagunodo, backed by Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, who lost the governorship ticket to Adeleke in 2018, and Bisi had continued to lay claim to the post of chairman of the party.

In the course of the search for peace, Adagunodo was appointed the South-West Vice Chairman of the party replacing Taofeek Arapaja, after his election as PDP Deputy National Chairman, South. But the move failed to restore peace to the troubled party. After Adagunodo’s elevation, the East Senatorial leader of PDP in the state, Wale Ojo, unilat-erally stepped into his shoes, and laid claim to the seat of chairman, thereby returning the party to the era of two men claiming to be its state chairman. Despite the crisis in the party, some chieftains are still optimistic that the party has the capacity to win the state from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the chances of the party, a chieftain belonging to the Adagunodo group, Funmiso Babarinde, said once a candidate emerges, the crisis will fizzle out. Babarinde, who said the party would repeat the feat it achieved in 2018 when it led the ruling party in first ballot, however, called on stakeholders to find ways of bringing all displeased members under one umbrella to further brighten its chances.

He said: “We don’t have any serious issue that can stop us from winning the next election. Once our candidate emerges, the noise will go down and we will all line up behind him. The PDP will repeat and even better the feat of 2018, when we won the governorship poll before ‘remote control’ was used to change it. People should expect us in Government House later this year.” The former Executive Assistant on Students Matters during the Olagunsoye Oyinlola administration hinged the struggle for the post of chairman on the diverse interests that wanted to get a governorship ticket.

Rather than the situation being a drawback, Babarinde opined that it was an indication that the PDP leadership had given its members the opportunity to aspire and freely express their intentions. Expressing a similar opinion, the Director of Media and Strategy of Adeleke-backed State Working Committee, Oladele Oluwabamiji, maintained that the signals were clear about people’s acceptance of the PDP and allayed fears of disintegration as the battle for the control of the party thickens.

“Without any fear of contradiction, the PDP is set to take over the seat of power in the state. What many outside partisan politics would regard as the crisis is not in an actual sense. A candidate will emerge and the party will approach the election as a strong unit. That is what will happen,” he said. With the election fast approaching, many watchers of political trends in the state are in doubt of the readiness of the PDP to capitalize on the unrest in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to return to power in the state.

