Osun unveils new education policy

With effect from next academic session, recommendations by the Education Review White Paper on restructuring and remodification of some extant education policies in the state would be implemented by the state. The decision taken by the State Executive Council was disclosed through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. Professor Olu Aina-led Committee was set up by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to essentially review the extant education policies in the state vis-avis residents’ needs and compatibility with current socio-structural realities.

Egbemode in announcing the position of the government said the recommendations in the White Paper highlight key areas in which the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the sector would strengthen their approaches toward achieving greater effectiveness and producing measurable learning outcomes for students. She said: “Following proper consultation with stakeholders on education across the State, the State Government has approved the recommendations in the White Paper with respect to improving the system’s functionality, for implementation. “The implementation takes effect from the beginning of the new academic year.” Meanwhile, Oyetola yesterday said his administration was poised to fortify the youths for productive engagement, redefine their lives and build a better future for them.

News

Group seeks Ayade’s suspension from PDP

Posted on Author Clement James

A group, under the aegis of the Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP (MFTROCR), has called for the suspension of Governor Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the governor was behind the current court action instituted against members of the National Working Committee of the party. At least five […]
News

Orji Kalu: Izuogu’s death, a national loss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, as a huge loss to Nigeria. In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said Izuogu would be remembered for his contributions to the development of […]
News

FG to pay MSME’s staff salaries for three months

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The federal government has said that it would pay staff of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for three months in order to cushion effects of coronavirus ravaging the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday at the 2020 MSME Awards in Abuja. Osinbajo said: “I am glad to note that this year has […]

