Osun unveils new education policy

With effect from next academic session, recommendations by the Education Review White Paper on restructuring and remodification of some extant education policies in the state would be implemented by the state. The decision taken by the State Executive Council was disclosed through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. Professor Olu Aina-led Committee was set up by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to essentially review the extant education policies in the state vis-avis residents’ needs and compatibility with current socio-structural realities.

Egbemode in announcing the position of the government said the recommendations in the White Paper highlight key areas in which the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the sector would strengthen their approaches toward achieving greater effectiveness and producing measurable learning outcomes for students. She said: “Following proper consultation with stakeholders on education across the State, the State Government has approved the recommendations in the White Paper with respect to improving the system’s functionality, for implementation. “The implementation takes effect from the beginning of the new academic year.” Meanwhile, Oyetola yesterday said his administration was poised to fortify the youths for productive engagement, redefine their lives and build a better future for them.

