Osun ushers in 2021 with fireworks in 11 locations

Osun State government has said that it has concluded plans to mark the celebration of crossover into a new year with a display of fireworks. The government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, said the fireworks would be on display at the dot of 12 midnight in 11 locations across the state.

The statement reads: “We wish to inform citizens and residents of our dear state that there will be a display of fireworks as part of the celebration of crossover into a new year.

“The fireworks will be on display at the dot of 12 midnight across 11 locations of Osogbo, Ile-Ife, Ilesha, Ikirun, Ila, Ijebu-Jesha, Ede, Iwo, Ejigbo, Ikire and Iragbiji. “Residents need not panic when they hear the sound of the fireworks in the specified locations, as it is only a symbolic way of ushering in and celebrating the new year.”

Like this: Like Loading...