Osun Varsity Students Protest, Boycott Exams Over Non-Release Of Results

The students of the former College of Education, now the University of Ilesa, have protested the failure of the institution’s management to release results of past examinations they sat for.

The aggrieved students of the Nigeria Certificate in Education school stormed the campus gate on Thursday and peacefully demonstrated their displeasure over the delay in the release of their results.

It was gathered that the protesting students boycotted their ongoing examinations and stated that they wouldn’t write any examinations until the management show them the results of the examinations they wrote in their previous levels.

Most of the affected students are in their final classes and they are NCE students and those in General Studies.

Speaking with our Correspondent, the President of the University’s Student Union, Baba Femi, said they (students) had approached the school management to make the past results available but it failed to accede to their demands.

Femi said principal officers of the institution addressed the students during the protest and promised to yield to their demands before next week.

He said, “The protest was between students and management. The protest was basically on our results. We have started examinations already and our results from last semester had not yet been released.

“So, we have to agitate for the release now before today (Thursday) but nothing was done, the management has not responded so that’s why we went on peaceful protest so that they will know that we are serious with our demands.

“We have discovered that the school management doesn’t get students right until when they see them protest. We don’t love protesting but because they have not answered us for some time, that was why we had to protest.

“Presently, the issue had been taken up by the management and they said they would resolve it between now and tomorrow (Friday). So, on Monday, we are still waiting for their positive feedback and if nothing is done, we will still continue with our protest.

“It affected NCE students and General Studies. We are in our final years but since we were in 200 levels, we have not been seeing our second-semester results.

“Those who are having carryovers don’t know, while those who are passed and would graduate don’t also know their fate. That’s why we stopped the examination for now until Monday.

“This protest has again stopped the examination after an internal strike stopped it a few days ago. We won’t be having the exam until Monday,” Femi noted.