Osun warns against selling govt land

The Osun State Government has warned individuals alleged to be selling parcels of land belonging to the government to desist from such illegal acts or face the full weight of the law. In a statement, the Ministry of Land And Physical Planning the Coordinating Director Oladapo Fashina urged such individuals to adhere to the warning before nemesis caught up with them. Fashina said the land forms part of the acquisition contained in Osun State Gazette Notice No.22 Volume 4 of November 17, 1994. He emphasized that no one has the right other than the state government on the said land, maintaining that without the authorization of the state government, it is not only illegal but unlawful and would therefore attract necessary sanctions. He, however, warned the public that any transaction involving either the sales, allocation, purchase and development of the land contrary to this directive is illegal, null and void.