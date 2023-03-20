Osun: We’ve Engaged 17,000 Personnel For 2023 Census – NPC

The Federal Commissioner for National Population Commission (NPC), Senator Mudasiru Hussein, on Monday, assured that the 2023 census will be credible and reliable.

Hussein who gave the assurance on Monday, at a press conference addressed in Osogbo, Osun State capital, maintained that everything about the 2023 census would be technology-based.

He expressed the readiness of the Commission to embark on a digital census that will be accurate, precise, and beneficial for all which will devoid of manipulation.

He further explained that the commission had engaged about 17, 000 personnel in a bid to ensure an itch-free 2023 housing census.

“In Osun State, we are engaging 17,000 personnel for the population and housing census for 2023. We have trained them including the facilitator, enumerator, and supervisor. The special workforce has also been trained which will be responsible for maintaining the PDA on the field. We have also trained the monitoring and evaluation team and other administrators.

“We have started Enumeration Area Demarcation where we divided a larger portion of the land into smaller units. This was done throughout Nigeria.

“We are ready for the census because the president has graciously approved 60 percent of Personal Digital Assistant(PDA) gadgets from oversee and 40 percent for the local gadgets. Out of 800 that will be deployed for Osun, we have over 500 available now. They are working on it and before May we will take the delivery.

“The PDA is programmed in such a way that can’t be manipulated. It is more effective than the analog and it is even fast to conduct the exercise.

“The reason why the census was shifted was that the election was shifted. The shift affects our activities.

The PDA has been geo-fenced which will reduce manipulation to the bearest minimum. It can’t work outside the enumeration area given to the enumerator.

“We are going to count people on sight. The number of minutes spent by our personnel will indicate in our situation room both in the state office and Abuja, so there won’t be manipulation. We want a crisis-free census. We are going to embark on a peace talk tomorrow to speak with the people on boundary issues.

Also speaking, the Director of NPC in Osun State, Martins Owoeye, disclosed that efforts had been made to make the 2023 population and housing census follow acceptable international standards.

Owoeye who assured that the commission has mapped out strategies to ensure adequate security explained that the commission had deployed sophisticated technology to enumerate every part of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the last population and housing census in Nigeria was held in March 2006 during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. Before then, the last census was carried out in 1991 under General Ibrahim Babangida’s regime.

