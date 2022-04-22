News

Osun windstorm: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials to those displaced by a windstorm in Osun State. The items included 300 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, 300 bags of maize, 200 bags of salt and 800 bundles of roofing sheets. Others were 300 zinc nails, 600 bags of cement, 40 kegs of vegetable oil, 600 pegs of wax prints, 600 pegs of blankets and 100 bags of zinc nails. New Telegraph reports that Erinmo and Igbajo communities were affected. NEMA Director-General, Mr Habib Mustapha, who was represented by Mr Khadiri Olarewaju, Head of Operation in charge of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, lamented the incident. Mustapha said NEMA would continue to sustain the collaboration with the Osun government to explore longterm and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kebbi trains 5,000 Almajiris, orphans, cripples

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State Training Centre for Almajiris Support Initiative yesterday said it has trained five thousand almajiris, orphans, cripples and other physicallychallenged persons in various skills acquisition programmes The training, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, includes knitting, carpentry, welding, hair barbing and saloon, driving and food confectionaries that is aimed at improving their living […]
News

CSOs tasks Finance Minister on family planning budget

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A coalition of civilsocietyorganisations has appealed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to ensure adequate funding of family planning (FP) services. World Bank Global Financing Facility(GFF) Liaison Officer, Dr. Umma Yar’Adua, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the GFF actively works with CSOs in the country to strengthen their […]
News

Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law amid controversy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the Value Added Tax as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly. With the signing of the Bill into Law, Lagos State now has the right to collect impose and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica