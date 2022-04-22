Osun windstorm: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials to those displaced by a windstorm in Osun State. The items included 300 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, 300 bags of maize, 200 bags of salt and 800 bundles of roofing sheets. Others were 300 zinc nails, 600 bags of cement, 40 kegs of vegetable oil, 600 pegs of wax prints, 600 pegs of blankets and 100 bags of zinc nails. New Telegraph reports that Erinmo and Igbajo communities were affected. NEMA Director-General, Mr Habib Mustapha, who was represented by Mr Khadiri Olarewaju, Head of Operation in charge of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, lamented the incident. Mustapha said NEMA would continue to sustain the collaboration with the Osun government to explore longterm and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters.

