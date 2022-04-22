Osun windstorm: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday distributed relief materials to those displaced by a windstorm in Osun State. The items included 300 bags of rice, 300 bags of beans, 300 bags of maize, 200 bags of salt and 800 bundles of roofing sheets. Others were 300 zinc nails, 600 bags of cement, 40 kegs of vegetable oil, 600 pegs of wax prints, 600 pegs of blankets and 100 bags of zinc nails. New Telegraph reports that Erinmo and Igbajo communities were affected. NEMA Director-General, Mr Habib Mustapha, who was represented by Mr Khadiri Olarewaju, Head of Operation in charge of Ekiti, Osun and Ondo, lamented the incident. Mustapha said NEMA would continue to sustain the collaboration with the Osun government to explore longterm and more sustainable solutions to both natural and human-induced disasters.
Kebbi trains 5,000 Almajiris, orphans, cripples
The Kebbi State Training Centre for Almajiris Support Initiative yesterday said it has trained five thousand almajiris, orphans, cripples and other physicallychallenged persons in various skills acquisition programmes The training, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, includes knitting, carpentry, welding, hair barbing and saloon, driving and food confectionaries that is aimed at improving their living […]
CSOs tasks Finance Minister on family planning budget
A coalition of civilsocietyorganisations has appealed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to ensure adequate funding of family planning (FP) services. World Bank Global Financing Facility(GFF) Liaison Officer, Dr. Umma Yar’Adua, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the GFF actively works with CSOs in the country to strengthen their […]
Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law amid controversy
The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the Value Added Tax as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly. With the signing of the Bill into Law, Lagos State now has the right to collect impose and […]
