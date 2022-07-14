Osun workers endorse Oyetola for second term

Three days to the Osun State governorship election, the labour movement in the state yesterday endorsed Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office. The labour movement, which includes the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress and the Joint Negotiating Council, have mobilised their members in their housands for the historical event. Speaking at the event, Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Mr Adekola Adebowale, said the step became necessary to appreciate the good gesture of Governor Gboyega Oyetola to the welfare of workers.

Adebowale also noted that the governor had shown genuine concern to the issues of workers by sustaining regular payment of salaries and pension. In a remark, the chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Mr Bayo Adejumo, said this was the first time the state is having a worker-friendly governor and now that the union needed to reciprocate the gesture by voting the governor in the July 16 election in the state. Adejumo maintained that workers in the state would support the government that was keen on human and infrastructure development.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...