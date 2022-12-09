Osun Workers To Adeleke: Offset salary arrears owed by Aregbesola

Osun State chapter of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to offset the salary arrears owed its members by the Rauf Aregbesola administration. Secondary schools’ principals and retired principals made the plea yesterday at the association’s 32nd annual congress and presentation of educational blueprint to the governor in Osogbo. In his speech, President of the association in the state, Pastor Akinropo Ijaodola, expressed optimism that the new administration will take their welfare more seriously and improve on the quality of education in the state. Ijaodola further called for immediate re-accreditation for both WAEC and NECO after the schools were restored to their original status by the last administration.

“Let me passionately appeal on behalf of the teachers in the state for the payment as well as the need to offset the 29 months half salaries owed by the past administration. The outstanding salary owed the workers is a major concern to all workers as it would benefit both the sizable number of retired and serving teachers if paid. The non-payment of these half salaries is like a dagger in the heart of all workers that need to be healed.

“The prompt payments of school grants to principals should be of utmost priority to this government and the release of educational instructional materials to be used for impartation of knowledge by both principals and teachers needs to be done at least a week before resumption of schools. “We hope and look forward for better performance for Osun students in their examinations, bringing back the old virtue of our precious state through the new administration,” the ANCOPSS president said.”

