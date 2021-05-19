Osun: Yahoo boys resist arrest, chase EFCC officers

Army deserter, 38 others held in Osogbo, Ilorin

Youths, described as Yahoo Boys, yesterday caused chaos in Osogbo, Osun State, over an alleged attempt by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest them. The youth blocked roads at the Lameco area, Okefia on Ilobu Road, Osogbo, with bonfires. However, the commission said it arrested 34 suspected fraudsters in Osogbo, Osun State and five others in Ilorin, Kwara State. It was learnt that the youth resisted arrest by the EFCC operatives about 6am. The EFCC personnel raided the town and seized over 20 cars from the Yahoo Boys. A thug allegedly blocked the road and mobilised his boys to prevent the anti-graft agents from going away with the cars. The EFCC officers reportedly fled, leaving the cars behind. The Yahoo Boys thereby trooped out about 6am to protest what they described as an “unofficial and illegal raid” by the EFCC.

They moved to the Governor’s House, Okefia, to inform Governor Gboyega Oyetola of their resolve to prevent further raids by the EFCC officials. While the protest was ongoing, some right activists also joined them to move round Osogbo, the state capital. They warned the EFCC to stay away from Osogbo, vowing to vehemently resist any attempt to arrest them. Meanwhile, the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission yesterday said it arrested a 22-yearold former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others for suspected Internet fraud in Osogbo, Osun. The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were picked up in different locations in Osogbo, on the strength of verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime. Uwujaren said the suspects had volunteered statements to the commission and would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

Also, the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC said it had arrested five suspected internet fraudsters, for various offences bordering on cybercrime at the International Airport, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The arrest, it was learnt, followed an intelligence received by the commission about the arrival of the suspects who reportedly flew from Lagos to Ilorin on Monday. Four of the suspects were said to be students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, while the fifth was said to be a student of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. The EFCC recovered a Mercedes Benz C300, phones and a laptop from the suspects. The suspects, who were said to have confessed to the crime, have also reportedly volunteered useful statements to the commission.

