Osun yet to commence e-learning in schools

The government of Osun State has clarified reports on the introduction of tablets and e-learning facilities in government schools in the state, confirming that no decision has been taken on tablets and elearning in schools. In a statement yesterday, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said an education summit would be held in no distant time to brainstorm on the state of education in the state. Areas to cover according to the statement include school facilities, learning aids, and teachers’ availability, tech application in schools, parental factor and student performance, among others. T he outcome of the summit, he said, would produce a comprehensive report to take the state to greater heights and improve the rating of the state in national examinations. “It is in furtherance of that broad goal that Governor Ademola Adeleke distributed instructional materials and promised to assess parental lack of capacity to purchase books and other materials.”

