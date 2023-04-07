News

Osun Youth Council Gets Caretaker C’ttes As Chairman Vows To Stabilize Council

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has inaugurated a caretaker committee for the Osun State Chapter of the council led by Comrade Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, as Chairman.

NYCN had in a letter dated April 6, 2023, signed by its President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, addressed to the Governor of Osun, Ademola Adeleke, a copy which was made available to newsmen, said the caretaker committee has the mandate to usher in a new administration within 60 days in the state.

He said, “The National Executive Council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, writes to notify the general public of the new leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, whose primary responsibility is to see to a new administration within 60 days.”

According to him, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi will serve as the Chairman, while Comrade Akintilo Monsurat is the Secretary of the committee.

He added that other members of the caretaker committee are: Comrade Adebisi Oluwaseun Emmanuel and Comrade Dare Eluyemi

However, the Osun NYCN Caretaker chairman, Abdulmajeed Oyeniyi, while delivering his acceptance speech during their inauguration ceremony held in Osogbo, Osun State capital, promised to do everything within his reach to stabilize the council in the state.

He said: “My appointment as the Caretaker Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Osun State comes with some major tasks which include stabilizing the NYCN, making sure that all affiliate organizations are well coordinated and fully carried along in all activities of the Council, and more importantly, harnessing the needed recognition that the organization deserves from all and sundry.

“Let me seize this opportunity to appeal to all active players, leaders, stakeholders, heads of all affiliate organizations, and local government structures of the Osun State NYCN development, your active roles, zeal, and commitment towards the progress of our beloved organization shall not go in vain, as we shall from this point make your dreams for the development of the Council our first priority.

“We agreed that we have so much to be done within a limited time, we believe with your support and cooperation, all will be achieved within the shortest possible time as we shall commence work to actualize all immediately.

“I sincerely appreciate the National President and the National Executive Council of NYCN for finding me and my co-committee members worthy of this great task, we shall not betray the trust bestowed upon us, I appreciate the Osun State Ministry of Youth Development, I appreciate all leaders and affiliate organizations, and sincerely appeal for your support and cooperation to deliver”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

