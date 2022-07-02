Osun2022: APC national leader for PWD stasks INEC on adequate provisions for members

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), Tolu Bankole, has called on the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make adequate provisions for persons living with disabilities before and during the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State. Bankole, who hails from Ogun State, made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday. He insisted that INEC must show demonstrable improvement on election day by including PWDs so as not to disenfranchise them.

Bankole commended the commission for the Voter Education and Sensitisation Training for Visually Impaired Voters on the use of Braille Ballots ahead of Osun election. He noted that the commission must allay the fears of PWDs from the noticeable flaws in the recently held Ekiti State governorship election. Bankole stated; “For an election to be adjudged free, fair, and all-inclusive, the process and procedure of such an election must be well understood by the electorates irrespective of their status. Therefore, Persons with Disabilities with their huge numbers in our election cannot just be counted, must count on election day.”

He listed some of the issues that must be urgently addressed to guarantee the active inclusion of the disability community in the electoral process to include: Absence of braille easy language, sign language interpreters at polling centres; disregard for the electoral guidelines which guarantees a dedicated queue for PWDs at voting points; restriction of vehicular movements on election day among others. Others are: inadequate information to equip PWDs to vote independently or with little or no assistance; improper sensitization on the correct way of thumb printing and dedicated polling units; low participation of PWDs and absence of PWDs voting materials in most polling units.

