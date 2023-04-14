Osunde leads as Sight Of Flavors hits airwaves

Nigerian actor, model and presenter, Jemima Osunde, is creating her own version of the green book with 13 of her fans across Nigeria to enjoy an all expense paid in the first season of, Sight of Flavors. The show will see her combining a few things she loves – good food, travel, fun activities of her choice, as well as, “experiencing my beautiful country Nigeria.”

Osunde, who has graced the screens with her talent and skills in major film productions, disclosed that she always wanted her own documentary or reality show type thing. “I just didn’t know what the central theme would be. I mean, what would I shoot that you people would watch? Or at least something I’d enjoy shooting. Well, I am starting a jour-ney to write my version of the Green Book,” she said. She added that the Green Book, a travel guide published (1936–67) during the segregation era in the United States identified businesses that would accept African American customers.

Compiled by Victor Hugo Green (1892–1960), a Black postman who lived in New York City, the Green Book listed a variety of businesses ranging from restaurants and hotels to beauty salons and drugstores that were necessary to make travel comfortable and safe for African Americans in the period before passage of Civil Rights Act of 1964. If the Green Book was written in Africa, a good number of places would have made a whole chapter. She noted that, “I’m going to be combining a few things I love. Good food, travel, fun activities of my choice, experiencing my beautiful country Nigeria and the best part is that I’ll be doing it with a fan! “Follow me as I treat one fan to an all expense paid trip every week and the opportunity to feature in my show. I am so excited! This is going to be so much fun.’’

The show will be airing on Africa Magic Family, TVC, NTA Network, AMC, ITV, Abuja, ABS Awka and More. It will also be available OnDemand on MyEatery App. Osunde has a degree in Physiotherapy from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos. During her first year in university, she attended her first audition, leading to the launch of her acting career. She is the brand ambassador for a multinational brand and is affiliated with a few other brands. She is all about girl power and lives everyday doing all the things she loves and wants to do, hoping she can inspire other young women to do the same.